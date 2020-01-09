Beef Plan to hold national EGM amidst reports of internal turmoil

As the Beef Marketing Task Force meets today for what could be crucial talks, it’s emerged that the Beef Plan Movement is in turmoil.

Last year, the group came to prominence when pickets were placed at several beef processing plants around the country, including the plant in Carrigans.

The Irish Farmers’ Journal is reporting today that the National Committee is at loggerheads with founders and co-chairs Hugh Doyle and Eamon Corley. Seven county committees, including Donegal, have taken votes of no confidence in Mr Doyle and Mr Corley, with a national Extraordinary General meeting set to take place on Sunday fortnight.

Caitríona Morrissey is News Editor with the Irish Farmers’ Journal.

She says this is effectively a power struggle………..