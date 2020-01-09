Another scam email doing the rounds in Donegal

Another scam email is doing the rounds in Donegal.

Gardai say they have been alerted to a common yet threatening email received by a person recently in which they were told a compromising video of them would be sent to all their contacts unless they transfer $500 of Bitcoin.

The email claims the victim has been hacked and that full access to the computer has been taken over.

Gardai are advising people if they receive a similar email to delete it, never send money to the scammers and if you are worried about the email, talk to someone you trust.