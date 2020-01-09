20 Donegal schools to extra funding for books

20 primary schools in Donegal are to benefit from a new €1 million fund for free books.

The investment under the DEIS programme is being made on top of the book grant provided to all schools, with Education Minister Joe McHugh saying it follows a commitment in the last budget to introduce an extra support to reduce costs for families and school communities.

He says the investment will benefit more than 1,100 children in Donegal.

The schools to benefit in the county are –

SCOIL AN AINGIL CHOIMHEÁDAI, Ailt An Chorráin/Burtonport

SCOIL FHIONÁIN, Baile Chonaill, An Fhál Carrach/Falcarragh

S N LOCH AN IUBHAIR, Loch an Iúir / Loughanure

SCOIL NAOMH IÓSAF, Connaghkinnego, Buncrana

S N NA GCLUAINTE, Cloontagh NS, Cloontagh, Clonmany

SN ARAINN MHOR II, Scoil Athphoirt, Aranmore

SN ARAINN MHOR I, Aranmore NS

S N DUCHORAIDH, Duchoraidh/Doochary

SCOIL NAOMH CHOLMCILLE, Oileán Thoraí/ Tory Island

SCOIL MHUIRE, Pettigo

MURROE NATIONAL SCHOOL, Dunfanaghy

SCOIL CHOLMCHILLE, Ballymena, Glengad

SCOIL BHRIGHDE, Mín an Chladaigh, Gort a Choirce/ Gortahork

SCOIL NAOMH DUBHTHACH, Machaire Uí Rabhartaigh, Gort a Choirce / Gortahork

S N CNOC NA NAOMH, Gort a Choirce, Gortahork

S N TAOBHÓIGE, An Clochán, Leifearr/ Cloghan

SCOIL NÁISIÚNTA MUIRE GAN SMÁL, Townparks, Lifford

SCOIL NAOMH TREASA C, Lifford

SCOIL CUILM CILLE, Ballindrait, Lifford/ Cloughfin NS

SCOIL ADHAMHNAIN, Raphoe / St. Eunan’s NS Raphoe