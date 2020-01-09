20 Donegal schools to extra funding for books

20 primary schools in Donegal are to benefit from a new €1 million fund for free books.
The investment under the DEIS programme is being made on top of the book grant provided to all schools, with Education Minister Joe McHugh saying it follows a commitment in the last budget to introduce an extra support to reduce costs for families and school communities.
He says the investment will benefit more than 1,100 children in Donegal.
The schools to benefit in the county are –
SCOIL AN AINGIL CHOIMHEÁDAI, Ailt An Chorráin/Burtonport
SCOIL FHIONÁIN, Baile Chonaill, An Fhál Carrach/Falcarragh
S N LOCH AN IUBHAIR, Loch an Iúir / Loughanure
SCOIL NAOMH IÓSAF, Connaghkinnego, Buncrana
S N NA GCLUAINTE, Cloontagh NS, Cloontagh, Clonmany
SN ARAINN MHOR II, Scoil Athphoirt, Aranmore
SN ARAINN MHOR I, Aranmore NS
S N DUCHORAIDH, Duchoraidh/Doochary
SCOIL NAOMH CHOLMCILLE, Oileán Thoraí/ Tory Island
SCOIL MHUIRE, Pettigo
MURROE NATIONAL SCHOOL, Dunfanaghy
SCOIL CHOLMCHILLE, Ballymena, Glengad
SCOIL BHRIGHDE, Mín an Chladaigh, Gort a Choirce/ Gortahork
SCOIL NAOMH DUBHTHACH, Machaire Uí Rabhartaigh, Gort a Choirce / Gortahork
S N CNOC NA NAOMH, Gort a Choirce, Gortahork
S N TAOBHÓIGE, An Clochán, Leifearr/ Cloghan
SCOIL NÁISIÚNTA MUIRE GAN SMÁL, Townparks, Lifford
SCOIL NAOMH TREASA C, Lifford
SCOIL CUILM CILLE, Ballindrait, Lifford/ Cloughfin NS
SCOIL ADHAMHNAIN, Raphoe / St. Eunan’s NS Raphoe