Ulster Schools All Stars for Rory and Shane O’Donnell

Two Donegal players have been named among the 15 Ulster Schools All Stars.

Rory O’Donnell of Loreto Milford has been picked in midfield while St Eunan’s Shane O’Donnell was selected in the half forward line.

Both players were selected after a trial event held before Christmas.

Rory becomes the first player from the Milford School to pick up an All Star while Shane is the latest from the Letterkenny college to be honoured.

The likes of his brother Niall, Shaun Patton and Michael Murphy are previous winners from St Eunan’s.