Trolley crisis could continue for seven years, consultant claims

A consultant claims the current trolley crisis could continue for another seven years.

For the second day in a row, there were 760 people without a bed in Irish hospitals yesterday after a record was set on Monday.

47 people awaitied in patient beds at Letterkenny University hospital yesterday – the joint second highest figure in the state.

Elective procedures have been cancelled at four hospitals because of the extent of the overcrowding.

Cardiologist John Barton says the problem won’t improve for many years because of a lack of infrastructure: