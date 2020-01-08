Sweeping changes in Tyrone side for Armagh clash

Holders Tyrone can book their place in the McKenna Cup semi-finals tonight as Mickey Harte’s side face Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

The winners of that one will face either Down or Antrim who meet tonight in Newry.

The Red Hand starting line up shows 14 changes from the side which beat Cavan last Sunday.

Kyle Coney is the only player to keep his place while Michael O’Neill makes his senior debut.

Tyrone team to face Armagh

Niall Morgan,

Ciaran McLaughlin, Hugh Pat McGeary, Niall Kelly

Michael O’Neill, Michael McKernan Mattie Murnaghan,

Ben McDonnell, Conan Grugan,

Frank Burns, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary,

Ronan McHugh, Kyle Coney, Ronan O’Neill.