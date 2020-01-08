School secretaries set to strike again on Friday

School secretaries are set to strike again this Friday after a protest outside the Department of Education in Dublin at the weekend.

The majority of secretaries are not recognised by the Department of Education as employees, meaning some are only earning €12,500 a year, with no holiday pay, sick leave or pension entitlements.

The one day planned action follows a one hour strike and a protest outside the Education Ministers office in Letterkenny in September.

Local Forsa Spokesperson Kathleen O’Doherty says their action has escalated because the Government isn’t taking action: