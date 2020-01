A Donegal Senator says the commemoration of the RIC needs to be cancelled and not deferred.

Last evening, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced the deferral of the proposed event later this month and says it was as a result of the disappointing response.

He said he hopes to have an alternative commemoration in the coming months.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the deferral is a step in the right direction but not enough: