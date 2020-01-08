New site sought for BreastCheck Unit in Inishowen

The HSE’s National Screening Service has confirmed that plans to locate a potential site for a BreastCheck mobile unit in Buncrana are in place.

The site which previously housed a mobile unit closed in 2013, resulting in women from Inishowen having to travel to Letterkenny for breast cancer screening.

The body says discussions will be initiated with owners of potential sites for locating a mobile unit in Buncrana.

A mobile unit is set to return to Letterkenny this month to carry out mammograms.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has committed to keep the pressure on to ensure easy access to this vital service: