More than 9,000 nurses in Northern Ireland are on strike today – causing major disruption in the health service.

It’s the second of six days of industrial action by staff from the Royal College of Nursing.

They’re looking for the same pay as their counterparts in other parts of the UK, and for 2,800 nursing post to be filled.

Pat Cullen, the director of the Royal College Nursing, says the health service is in crisis: