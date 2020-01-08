Menopause policy agreed by Derry City & Strabane District Council

It’s hoped that Donegal County Council will follow in the footsteps of its counterparts across the border after Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed to adopt a menopause policy.

The policy was agreed at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council last evening and is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

It aims to create more awareness about menopause, reduce absenteeism due to symptoms and provide support to manage the symptoms in the workplace.

Cllr Sandra Duffy believes it’s something that needs to be considered by not only Donegal County Council but by every employer in the country: