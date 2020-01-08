McCrudden signs for Cliftonville and could be joined by McNamee

Michael McCrudden has left Derry City and teamed up with Paddy McLaughlin at Irish League Premiership leaders Cliftonville.

McCrudden had a difficult 18 month spell with injury at the Brandywell following his transfer from Institute where he played under McLaughlin.

During his time there he made only eight starts.

Ramelton man Barry McNamee could be joining McCrudden at Cliftonville.

It’s reported the midfielder could be on his way out of the Brandywell with McLaughlin said to be very keen on signing him.

The 28 year old is out of contract since November and has also been linked with moves to Derry’s rivals Finn Harps, Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.