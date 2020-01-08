HSE launches no Stop Smoking campaign

The HSE has launched its latest QUIT Smoking campaign, encouraging people who smoke to quit for four weeks. This, they say, substantially increases the chance of quitting for good.

Donegal Stop Smoking Advisor Fiona Boyle says last year saw 263 new clients to her service, with around 30% of them quit 12 months later.

She says this latest initiative is a very important one…………

For more information, free call 1800 201 203 or visit www.QUIT.ie

Fiona Boyle 0872514790 fiona.boyle@hse.ie

Maresa Mc Gettigan 0860492465 maresa.mcgettigan@hse.ie