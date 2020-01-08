Entries closing soon for Donegal Mini Stages

Preparations are well underway for the up-coming Lagoon Bar and Restaurant Mini Stages Rally on the 25th of January.

There is an excellent field so far but crews are reminded that entries close on the 15th January.

As an incentive for all competitors that are fully paid up by the closing date, they will be entered in a draw for a free entry to the event.

The rally will be centered in the Termon area at the Lagoon Bar and Restaurant, where the headquarters and service area will be situated.

Food will be served all day in the bar and restaurant making it an excellent base for accessing the rally stages which are situated around the Termon area.

All of the stage times and details will be featured in the Rally Programme which will go on sale on the 18th in numerous outlets around the county.

Donegal Motor Club has the safety of spectators and competitors as its number one priority and everyone attending the event is asked to cooperate with the marshals and officials.

As always, we need marshals and anyone willing to help to make the event a success and safe.

If you’d like to be part of the team, please contact donegalministages@gmail.com

The Event is the first round of the Donegal Commercials Club Championship.