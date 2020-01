Donegal have progressed to the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final after they defeated Derry 1-10 to 0-08 at Celtic Park.

In a low scoring first half, Donegal led 0-04 to 0-02. Caolan Ward then fired in the games only goal 20 minutes into the second half to put Donegal 1-09 to 0-04.

Donegal will now face Monaghan in Sunday’s semi-final.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh were there for Highland Radio Sport…