Declan Bonner says Donegal may not field in Sunday’s McKenna Cup semi final against Monaghan.

Wednesday’s 1-10 to 0-8 win over Derry at Celtic Park secured a semi final birth for Donegal but with up to thirteen players involved in this weekend’s Sigerson Cup Declan says he doesn’t have a squad to play with.

Putting the game back to mid-week could solve the problem but Declan says he simply wont have the numbers to line out on Sunday in the McKenna semi final…