Declan Bonner expecting another tight encounter against Derry

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says their will be a number of changes in the Donegal line up for Wednesday’s McKenna Cup game at Celtic Park against Derry.

After the win against Monaghan last weekend, a draw or a win for Donegal will send them through as groups winners to the semi finals while Derry need a victory to force a score difference scenario to see who goes through.

It will be another youthful Donegal side that will line out and the county boss is expecting another tight affair on Wednesday.

Declan was happy with how they performed in the first outing…