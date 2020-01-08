Colm Deasy departs Finn Harps

Colm Deasy has left Finn Harps for Irish League Premiership side Warrenpoint Town.

The defender leaves Harps after one season in Ballybofey where he found it difficult to tie down a regular place following his move from Drogheda United.

Deasy was also with Southampton for a period and has played at International level for the Republic of Ireland U19, U18 and U16 teams.

Deasy was one of four new signings this week for Warrenpoint with Ryan Swan, Stuart Hutchinson and Kealan Dillion also signing on.

Warrenpoint are currently joint bottom of the Premiership with Derry side Institute.