Tributes paid to the late Bishop James Mehaffey

Tributes have been paid to Dr James Mehaffey, the former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, who has died at the age of 88.

Pat Hume, wife of former SDLP leader and Foyle MP John Hume, said this morning that Bishop Mehaffey worked closely with her husband, and never gave up on the quest for peace.

She also highlighted the close working relationship Bishop Mehaffey had with the late Catholic Bishop of Derry Dr Edward Daly.

The importance of that friendship was also highlighted by Paul Mc Fadden, the Communications Officer with the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe…………..

Picture – Church of Ireland

The late Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Dr James Mehaffey, and the late Bishop of Derry Dr Edward Daly are pictured with the then Mayor of Derry, Cllr Brenda Stevenson, after the church leaders received the Freedom of Derry in 2015.