Talks to try to restore the Stormont Assembly will continue today – with only six days left until deadline day.

Negotiations between the North’s parties resumed last Thursday, in an effort to end a three-year deadlock.

They’ve reached agreement on a future executive’s priorities and the health crisis – but there’s still an impasse on other issues.

Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins, a member of the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee, is appealing for compromise: