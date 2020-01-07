Number of people on trolleys could exceed 800 shortly

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association claims the number of people on trolleys could exceed 800 in the coming days.

There was an all-time record of 760 patients stranded without a bed in Irish hospitals yesterday – enough to fill Letterkenny University Hospitals 333 bed capacity twice over.

The HSE has apologised and says it’s due to a surge in the number of people presenting with flu.

Dr. Laura Durcan is a consultant rheumatologist in Beaumont Hospital and the vice-president of the IHCA.

She fears things will get worse in the coming days: