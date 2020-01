Gusts of up to 110 kilometres are expected in some parts of the country today.

A status yellow wind warning came into effect overnight for Donegal, other counties in the northern half of the country and along the eastern seaboard.

It’s to remain in place throughout the day until 8pm, with motorists being urged to take care.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says the strongest winds will be in the west and north-west: