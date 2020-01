Sydney Swans coach Tadhg Kennelly thinks Cathal McShane will be playing for Tyrone in the Championship this summer.

The All-Star forward is set to train with the AFL’s Adelaide Crows later this month ahead of a potential move “Down Under”.

But Kennelly says the Crows would be unable to register McShane to play in the league this season and he thinks they’d likely allow him to return to Tyrone before joining in 2021.

McShane has also been linked with the Brisbane Lions.