Mc Hugh acknowledges RIC commemoration has been handled badly

A senior minister says it’s not the government’s job to interpret history.

Heather Humphreys was responding to the controversy surrounding an event to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary.

Sinn Fein has called for the event to be cancelled, while Dublin City Council last night voted to boycott the event.

In a tweet, the Taoiseach said that we should be mature enough as a state to acknowledge all aspects of our past.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says this is not a celebration, and has a role in understanding and coming to terms with the past.

However, he admits the issue has been handled badly………..

In a statement this afternoon, Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says if he is invited to the event, he will decline.

Deputy Gallagher, the Fianna Fail Marine Spokesperson says the Government has made such a divisive issue of its handling of the event that it should be immediately cancelled.

He says the Government has once again demonstrated to the Irish people how completely out of touch they are with their thinking of the Irish people, both in the present, and in terms of our history.