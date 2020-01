Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a criminal damage incident in Burnfoot.

Gardaí on patrol came across a Silver BMW on fire at Barrs Quarry at about 1am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire brigade were alerted and they attended and extinguished the fire.

If anyone can provide any information in relation to this incident then please contact Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential number on 1800 666 111.