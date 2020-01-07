Government defers commemoration of RIC

The Government has decided to defer the controversial commemoration of the RIC.

In a statement this evening, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it is a result of the disappointing response to the proposed event in Dublin Castle later this month.

He says he hopes to have an alternative commemoration in the months ahead.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Nicholas Crossan says he nor the Leas Cathaoirleach Niamh Kennedy intended attending the event, and since Sunday, he says he has been contacting other members, none of whom expressed any interest in going.

In a statement issued this evening, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says he does not believe that the event, as planned, can now take place in an atmosphere that meets the goals and guiding principles of the overall commemorative programme.