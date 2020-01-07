Former Derry Chamber CEO to replace Colum Eastwood in Stormont

The former Chief Executive of Derry Chamber of Commerce has been announced as the SDLP’s latest MLA.

Sinead Mc Laughlin will replace party leader Colum Eastwood, who was elected Foyle MP last month.

Ms Mc Laughlin was elected to Derry City Council in the last local elections, and has pledged to work towards ensuring that the city deal reaches its full potential.

While hopeful of a breakthrough in talks at Stormont this weekend, she says people’s lives are being put at risk as a result of the political deadlock: