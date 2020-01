Letterkenny Chamber has briefed Minister Joe Mc Hugh on the priorities for the town, and what the government can do to support them.

Chamber President Jimmy Stafford and Chief Executive Toni Forrester told Minister Mc Hugh that as the commercial centre of Donegal, a thriving Letterkenny is good for the entire county, and that cannot be forgotten.

Toni Forrester says ease of access to and from Dublin is the key issue facing the town and the county in 2020: