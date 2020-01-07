Cathaoirleach refuses to hold emergency meeting to discuss RIC commemoration

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has declined to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the commemoration of members of the RIC next week.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig yesterday publicly called for the meeting to take place and for the council to firmly oppose the planned event.

Dublin City Council last night voted to boycott the event.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says he will now be seeking the support from fellow councillors in the hope Councillor Nicholas Crossan will reconsider:

This evening, Cllr Nicholas Crossan told Highland Radio News that if Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig secures five other signatures, a meeting will be called.

He said neither he nor Leas Cathaoirleach Niamh Kennedy intends attending the event, and since Sunday, he has been contacting other members, none of whom have expressed any interest in going.

That being the case, he said he does not believe a special meeting to be necessary.