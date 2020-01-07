Are your social media posts helping criminals escape?

Gardai in Donegal have described the practice of posting the location of Garda Checkpoints and speed van locations online as a very damaging thing to do.

They say that checkpoints are set up for good reason and by posting the location on social media platforms could aid criminals in evading the law.

Gardai are warning the public that by issuing a checkpoint alert on social media could help a person who has potentially broken into an elderly person home escape down a back road undetected.

You may alert that person who has no insurance to the fact that they too would be better to take an alternative route.

The speeder, the person who may have consumed alcohol or drugs will end up avoid being apprehended by Gardai.

Gardai say that by posting these checkpoint and speed-van locations online you are preventing them from doing their job properly

Gardi asking people end the practice of posting locations online saying that law abiding citizens do not avoid checkpoints or avoid speed vans and they are glad to have a visible Garda presence on the roads.