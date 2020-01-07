47 over 75s waited over 24 hours in LUH ED last year

New figures have revealed that 47 over 75s waited more than 24 hours in the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital between January and November 2019.

The stats obtained by Sinn Fein show that a total of 15,344 patients over the age of 75 were forced to wait more than a day in EDs across the country.

In November alone, 18 elderly people waited over 24 hours in the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty’s says the figures are a clear indicator that the Government’s lack of action is putting the lives of the most vulnerable in society at risk: