47 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There were 47 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, 15 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s a rise of 10 on yesterday’s figure, and comes after management at the hospital launched the Full Capacity Protocol last evening.

It;s the joint third highest figure in the state this morning along with Cork, with only Galway and Limerick registering higher figures.

Nationally, the INMO say 760 admitted patients were awaiting beds this morning, the same total as yesterday, with the Irish Hospital Consultants Association warning that the daily figure could soon exceed 800.

Spokesperson Dr Fergal Hickey is a consultant in emergency medicine at Sligo University Hospital – and he says it’s a bed capacity issue………………