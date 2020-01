A second status yellow wind warning has been issued.

Strong gusts will begin to affect Donegal, Galway and Mayo from 1 o’clock tomorrow morning, and last until 8 o’clock in the night.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind alert for the rest of Connacht, most of Leinster and Cavan and Monaghan will become valid from 6am.

It will also last until 8 o’clock tomorrow night.