McCourt named Derry’s Technical Director as Devine gets cash boost

Paddy McCourt has been named Derry City’s new Technical Director.

The club held a press conference earlier where Chairman Philip O’Doherty outlined plans for the season ahead and confirmed McCourt’s new appointment.

Having retired towards the end of 2018, Court was named the head of Derry City’s Youth Academy.

Derry Manager Declan Devine has welcomed McCourt’s new role…

Derry start the season on the 14th February away to the champions Dundalk before they host Finn Harps in the first home game of the year.

The chairman also confirmed the budget spend has been increased by 30%.

Declan Devine wants to improve on the personnel front…