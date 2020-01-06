Gallagher & Roarty qualify for National Cyclocross Finals

Conor Gallagher and Donnachadh Roarty of the Errigal Cycling Club have qualified for the National Cyclocross Championships in Sligo this coming weekend.

Conor qualified by taking a magnificent silver in his under16 age category at the Ulster Championships held at the Ecclesville Centre in Omagh.

Donnachadh also progressed by finishing 5th in the under14 race.

Cyclo-cross is a form of bicycle racing which consists of many laps of a short course featuring pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles. It requires the rider to quickly dismount, carry the bike while navigating the obstruction and then remount.