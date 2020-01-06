Gallagher & Roarty qualify for National Cyclocross Finals

By
admin
-

Conor Gallagher and Donnachadh Roarty of the Errigal Cycling Club have qualified for the National Cyclocross Championships in Sligo this coming weekend.

Conor qualified by taking a magnificent silver in his under16 age category at the Ulster Championships held at the Ecclesville Centre in Omagh.

Donnachadh also progressed by finishing 5th in the under14 race.

Cyclo-cross is a form of bicycle racing which consists of many laps of a short course featuring pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles. It requires the rider to quickly dismount, carry the bike while navigating the obstruction and then remount.

