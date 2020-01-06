Full Capacity Protocol implemented at LUH

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital, with management saying the Emergency Department is very busy today.

Saolta have this evening issued a statement saying the hospital has admitted a significant number of ill patients recently, many of whom remain in the Emergency Department awaiting a bed.

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge. A number of elective non-urgent procedures have also been deferred.

Saolta say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the hospital, but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times currently.

This morning, there were 37 people awaiting in-patient beds at the hospital according to the INMO, 11 of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

Nationally, there were 760 people awaiting beds, the highest number ever since the INMO began its Trolley and Ward Watch.

The organisation says with a local capacity of 333, that figure would fill Letterkenny University Hospital more than twice over.