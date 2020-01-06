Councillor seeks emergency meeting to discuss RIC commemoration

A Donegal Councillor has formally asked the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council to call an emergency meeting to discuss the commemoration of members of the RIC, which is to take place later this month.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will attend the event in Dublin Castle on January 17th to commemorate those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police prior to Irish independence.

However, there’s been substantial opposition to the event taking place.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he wants Donegal County Council to firmly oppose it. At the very least, he says, the council should not be represented……..