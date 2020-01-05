Ulster Senior League Round-up

There were wins for Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers in the Ulster Senior League.

Cockhill Celtic defeated Finn Harps Reserves 4-2 at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds to move four points clear at the top of the league.

A Cathal Farren penalty opened the scoring for the league leaders on 29 minutes before Corey McBride levelled the game with a rocket of a shot.

The game was only level for all of seven minutes as Garbhan Friel fired low past Adrian McLaughlin in the Harps goal.

McBride then levelled matters again on 66 minutes before Friel headed Cockhill into the lead. Stephen Duffy then sealed the win for Cockhill with a shot from the edge of the box.

Letterkenny Rovers have Rhys McDermott to thank after they defeated Fanad united 1-0

Rhys McDermott’s goal 25 minutes into the first half was enough to see Rovers move up to second in the table.