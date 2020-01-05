Tyrone defeat Cavan in their McKenna Cup opener

Tyrone have defeated Cavan in their McKenna Cup opener on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-13.

In a tight first half, it was Cavan who led 0-3 to no score early in the first half but Tyrone battled back to lead by 0-8 to 0-6 at half time.

Conall McCann fired past Raymond Galligan in the Cavan goal to put Tyrone 1-10 to 0-6 up just eight minutes into the second half.

Cavan tried to get back into the game but it was a bridge to far for them as Tyrone ran out six point winners.

Francis Mooney reports from Healy Park, Omagh…