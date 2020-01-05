Roadworks to begin tomorrow between Stranorlar and Killygordon

Major roadworks will be in place between Stranorlar and Killygordon from tomorrow Monday 6th January.

Motorists are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys on the N15 between Stranorlar and Killygordon.

Donegal County Council is implementing a special traffic management plan with use of traffic lights to regulate traffic near the Stranorlar ESB substation towards Killygordon.

This is to facilitate ESB works. The works are expected to last until late March.

Traffic management will be in place from 8.00 am to 5:30 pm Monday to Friday daily for the duration of the works.