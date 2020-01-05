Reaction to Donegal’s McKenna Cup win over Monaghan

Donegal got their McKenna Cup campaign off to a winning start after they defeated Monaghan 1-12 to 0-14 at MacCumhaill Park.

Monaghan lead Donegal 0-9 to 0-7 at half time in a tightly contested game, Peadar Mogan found the back of the net to give Donegal a three point advantage.

Donegal have goalkeeper Shaun Patton to thank after he pulled off a double save in injury time to deny Shane Carey from the penalty spot and then from the following rebound.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with Shaun Patton…

Ryan also got the thoughts of Donegal manager Declan Bonner…