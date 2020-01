Tyrone started their McKenna Cup campaign with a 1-16 to 0-13 win over Cavan at Healy Park.

Tyrone led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time after trailing Cavan by three points early in the half.

Conall McCann netted for Tyrone early in the second half to put them 1-10 to 0-6 up.

Cavan produced a mini revival after the McCann goal but Mickey Harte’s men held out to win by six points.

After the game Francis Mooney got the thoughts of Tyrone manager Mickey Harte…