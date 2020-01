Gardai in Donegal have renewed appeals following the tragic road accidents on Christmas week.

Gardai are calling on the public to assist with investigations into the two seperate crashes involving Shaun Kelly from Lifford and Clarice Rice from Portsalon.

As investigations continue into the cause of both accidents, Gardai are calling on the public to share dashcam footage from the times of the crashes or to provide any helpful information.

Sarah-Jayne Tobin reports: