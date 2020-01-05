Donegal beat Monaghan in McKenna Cup

Donegal have beaten Monaghan in their opening game in the McKenna Cup on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-14

Monaghan started the first half the brightest and Jack McCarron helped them into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead with just 21 minutes played.

Points from Michael Langan, Conor O’Donnell, Jamie Brennan and Peadar Mogan helped bring Donegal back to within two points at half time.

Brendan McCole picked up a second yellow card early in the second half and left Donegal down to 14 men but a goal from Mogan gave Donegal a three point lead with 20 minute remaining.

Monaghan battled back into the game and had a chance to win the game from the penalty spot after Ryan Wylie was fouled but Shane Carey saw his effort saved by Shaun Patton in the Donegal goal.

Rory Beggan fired over a late free to reduce the deficit to one but Donegal held on to secure their first win of 2020.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey…