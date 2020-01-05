Conflict between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail over property tax

Property tax issues are causing conflict between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil ahead of agreeing a date for the next election.

The Sunday Independent says the Taoiseach has written to Micheál Martin to try to agree changes to the property tax system.

Fine Gael wants to broaden the valuation base, while Fianna Fáil is in favour of it being set at local authority level.

There have been no property tax increases since 2013 but journalist, Lise Hand, says it will become a focal point in the upcoming election.