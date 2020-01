Cappry Rovers remain unbeaten at the top of the Premier Division after they drew 1-1 away at Kilcmacrennan Celtic.

Aaron Kelly opened the scoring for the league leaders from the penalty spot after just 10 minutes.

It looked as though Cappry would be leaving with all three points but a half-volley five minutes from time by John Sandiland ensured a share of the spoils.

Frank Craig reports for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Frank spoke with Cappry Rovers manager Paddy McNulty…