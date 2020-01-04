Letterkenny Rugby Club leave it late to defeat Newry

Letterkenny Rugby Club have won their first game of 2020 with a 12-10 win over Newry at Dave Gallaher Park.

Letterkenny trailed Newry 10-5 heading into the final minute of the game but Christopher Digimas crossed the line to level before Bryan McGinley kicked the conversion to give Letterkenny the win right at the death.

The win now see’s Letterkenny move up second in the Championship 3 table four points behind Monaghan, who have played two games less.

Elsewhere in the Championship 3, Strabane won 29-19 away to Cavan.

That win see’s Strabane move closer to fourth placed PSNI.