For the first time ever a Down team will contest the AIB All-Ireland Club Football Championship final.

Kilcoo beat Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden St Endas 2-08 to 0-11 in Cavan.

They will face three-in-a-row chasing Corofin in the decider after they beat Cork’s Nemo Rangers by six points in Ennis earlier today.

Aisling O’Reilly reports from Kingspan Brefni Park…

After the game Oisin Langan spoke with Kilcoo coach Conleith Gilligan…