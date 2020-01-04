Institute bow out of Irish Cup – FT Report & Reaction

Institute have bowed out of the Irish Cup in the fifth round stage after they were defeated 3-2 by Dungannon Swifts.

Rhyss Campbell opened the scoring for Dungannon on seven minutes before Gareth Brown headed in Stute’s equaliser on the stroke of half time.

Ben Gallagher then made it 2-1 to Dungannon on 73 minutes, that lead lasted just 5 minutes as Cormac Burke netted Institute’s second of the game.

With just mere seconds remaining, Michael Carvill fired Dungannon into the next round when he slotted the ball past Paul Wells in the Stute goal.

Eamon McLaughlin reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell…

After the game Eamon spoke with Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay…