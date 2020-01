A fire broke out last night at a well known Donegal nightclub.

The fire broke out shortly after 9pm last night at the old Dodge nightclub in Gweedore, that had been closed for some time.

The blaze was brought under control as a number of fire brigades attended the scene.

No one was injured but the fire is believed to have begun in the lower level of the nightclub.

Sinn Fein Deputy Pearse Doherty has commended the work done by the emergency services.